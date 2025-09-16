Gujarat court summons Abhisar Sharma and Raju Parulekar to appear on September 20 in Adani defamation case

A Gandhinagar magistrate’s court has issued notices to journalists Abhisar Sharma and Raju Parulekar to appear on September 20 after the Adani Group filed criminal defamation complaints against them.

According to Adani’s counsel Sanjay Thakkar, the notices were issued under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which requires the accused to be heard before cognisance of an offence is taken. While Sharma allegedly uploaded defamatory videos on his YouTube channel, Parulekar is accused of making damaging posts on X (formerly Twitter).

The conglomerate invoked Sections 356 (1–3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), equivalent to IPC Sections 499–501 on defamation. The complaints cite Sharma’s August 18, 2025 video alleging land allotments in Assam to Adani, and Parulekar’s posts since January claiming “scams” and “political favours.”

Adani dismissed these as “baseless and misleading”, clarifying the Gauhati High Court order mentioned by the journalists never referred to the Group. If the case proceeds to trial, the duo may face up to two years in jail, fines, or both.