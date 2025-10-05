Vadodara police arrested a man on Friday (3rd October) for posting derogatory content on YouTube about Hindu deities. The accused Nilesh Nanji Jitiya, a resident of Khodiyarnagar, posted a video demeaning Hindu deities.

When people who came to know about the video, they confronted him and asked him to remove it. But he abused and threatened to kill them.

Subsequently, a complaint was filed by a person named Karan Solanki at the Bapod police station against Jitiya. As per the complaint, the accused runs a YouTube channel, where he uploaded several videos containing derogatory content about Hindu deities.

Recently, he posted photos of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Lord Ram and made insulting remarks about Lord Ram. Later on, he went live on social media and further made insulting remarks about Hindu deities.

The accused was produced before the court from where he was sent to judicial custody.A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the BNS and the IT Act.