Intense clash between India and Pakistan as Pakistan Army breaches ceasefire in the KG Sector; 5 Pak soldiers reportedly killed

A fierce gunfight erupted between the Indian troops and the Pakistan Army after the latter violated the ceasefire and opened fire at the Indian side across the LoC in the KG sector.

The Indian troops belonging to the Nangi Tekri Battalion under Krishna Ghati Brigade of the Indian Army retaliated strongly against the Pakistani misadventure, reportedly killing 5 soldiers.

Earlier in February, the Pakistani Army violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing on Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a befitting response by the Indian Army.

