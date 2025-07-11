Gurugram, Haryana: Tennis player Radhika shot dead by her father, because ‘villagers taunted him for daughter’s Insta reels’

In Gurugram, Haryana a 49-year-old man named Deepak Yadav has been arrested for shooting his own daughter to death with his licensed gun. The victim, 25-year-old Radhika, was a national-level tennis player who also ran a tennis academy.

The father has confessed to the police, saying that he was angry on his daughter because he was taunted in his village about his daughter making Instagram reels and running a tennis academy. He was reportedly mocked about living off his daughter’s success.

The incident occured at around 10.30 am on Thursday, on the first floor of their house in Sector 57, Gurugram.

Deepak Yadav fired three bullets at Radhika. The youngster was rushed to the hospital, but she died during treatment.

The father has told the police that his daughter’s habit of making Instagram reels, and refusing to shut down her tennis academy was ‘bringing shame’ to his family.

Radhika had played at both the state and national levels. Two years ago, a leg injury had made her step away from tennis. She was aspiring to make a career on social media as an influencer.