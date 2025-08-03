Hamas has released a harrowing propaganda video showing Israeli hostage Evyatar David digging what he fears could be his own grave inside a Gaza tunnel. The video was cleared for publication by his family on 2nd August after which the video was released to media and went viral. David was captured by Hamas terrorists on 7th October during the Nova music festival massacre. In the video, David was unshaven and visibly weak. His skeletal frame and faint voice have triggered renewed outrage.

How psychopathic is Hamas?



It forced starving hostage Evyatar David to DIG HIS OWN GRAVE for the cameras. pic.twitter.com/iMa404St4s — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) August 2, 2025

In the video, he was seen marking off days on a tunnel wall calendar. He said he has not eaten for several consecutive days. He said, “This can is for two days so that I do not die”, while holding a meagre portion of food. Addressing Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, David said, “I have been completely abandoned by you”.

Look at the arms of Evyatar David — an Israeli hostage, starved to the edge of collapse.



Now look at the arm of his Palestinian Hamas captor — strong, well-fed, offering a can for show.



So who’s really being starved in Gaza?@nytimes @BBC @CNN @Daily_Express pic.twitter.com/Guir3kVd9a — Israel ישראל (@Israel) August 2, 2025

His family has accused Hamas of carrying out a cruel hunger campaign using David as a “living experiment”. An Israeli official said hostages are being starved deliberately while captors remain well-fed.