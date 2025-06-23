‘Hands off Iran’: Protests erupt across the US, Toronto and London after strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities

In the wake of recent U.S. missile strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities in “Operation Midnight Hammer,” mass anti-war demonstrations broke out in several big US cities, including New York, Chicago, Boston, and Washington DC. Similar protest marches have also been reported from Toronto in Canada and London.

Protesters brandished signs that said “Hands off Iran” and “No US-Israel war on Iran,” calling on the Trump administration not to become more involved in the growing Middle East war. Protesters also condemned Israel for its actions against Iran and Gaza. The demonstrations occurred as New York City and Washington were placed on high alert.

Police forces enhanced security at embassies, places of worship, and public areas, though no serious threats have been received.



At the same time, Trump hailed the strikes on Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan as a “bullseye strike” and warned Iran that they should think about talking peace. Iran has condemned the attacks and vowed a strong retaliatory response against the USA, in addition to its missile strikes against Israel.