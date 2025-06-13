Hapur: Maulana raped 14-year-old girl in a madrassa, threatened to leak her obscene video if she told anyone

A disturbing incident of sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl has been reported from the Garh Mukteshwar police station area in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, where a Maulana raped the victim inside a madrassa. As per reports, the Maulana used to take the girl inside a room in the madrassa on the pretext of teaching her and used to rape her.

He recorded obscene videos of the victims which he used to blackmail the victim. The Maulana threatened the minor victim that he would leak her obscene videos on social media if she told anyone anything about the sexual abuse.

The incident came to light after the victim’s family noticed changes in her behaviour. When they asked her, she broke down and narrated her ordeal. Soon after, the victim’s family filed a complaint in the local police station. However, the Maulana leaked her videos on social media.

Taking swift action on the complaint, the police arrested the Maulana. CO Varun Mishra confirmed the incident and said that a case has been filed against him under relevant legal provisions. During investigation, the police found obscene videos of the victim on the Maulana’s mobile phone.