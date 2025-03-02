Uttar Pradesh: Ibadullah and Anwarul attempt to derail train, place iron bolts and stones on railway track

On Saturday (1st March), the police averted a major train accident planned by two Muslim youths in the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh.

The accused, identified as Ibadullah and Anwarul, placed iron bolts and stones on the railway track with the intention to derail a train at the Kaudha Railway Station. The duo reportedly wanted to create viral social media reels.

However, their plans were foiled due to the alertness of the police. Ibadullah and Anwarul, who hail from the Kotwali rural area, were apprehended and handed over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

हरदोई: ट्रेन पलटाने की कोशिश का मामला सामने आया



🚨 किशोरों द्वारा ट्रेन पलटाने की कोशिश

🎥 किशोर रील बनाने के लिए आए थे ट्रैक पर

🔧 लोहे का बोल्ट और पत्थर ट्रैक पर रखा गया था

🛑 लोको पायलट की होशियारी से टला बड़ा हादसा

👮‍♂️ सूचना पर पहुंचे ट्रेन मैनेजर ने किशोरों को पकड़ा

The incident had the potential to endanger the lives of several passengers.