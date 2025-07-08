On 8th July, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Yatindranand Giri Maharaj said in a statement that the Sant Samaj of Haridwar has written to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, urging action against Muslim artisans involved in making kanwars. The Sant Samaj has cited concerns about the sanctity of the religious tradition. The letter has called for standardisation in kanwar manufacturing and background checks to ensure only Hindus are engaged in the process.

Speaking to IANS, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Yatindranand Giri Maharaj said that certain elements within the Muslim community are attempting to defile Hindu customs. He said, “We want to free the kanwar from ‘spit and urine jihad’.” He further added that some Muslims are involved in acts meant to insult religious sentiments. He further accused them of waving Palestine, Hizbul, and Pakistan flags during Muharram processions and lacking faith in the Indian tricolour.

The seer added that Muslim artisans in Haridwar have built businesses worth crores through kanwar-making but must now be kept out due to increasing mistrust and alleged sabotage of religious traditions.