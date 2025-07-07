On 6th July, several incidents of violence and Islamic flag-waving occurred during Muharram processions across Bihar. In Jamui district, two separate flag-related controversies surfaced. In one viral video from Sonou block’s Paramathihana village, one Muslim man was seen waving a Pakistani flag while standing atop a DJ system during a Muharram procession. The incident sparked widespread outrage on social media. Reportedly, police personnel were present but failed to intervene.

Following the backlash, Sonou police station in-charge Dharmendra Kumar admitted that the flag was not noticed during the event. He assured that legal action will be taken after identifying the individual involved in waving the Pakistani flag.

In another incident from Jamui town, a Palestinian flag was waved in broad daylight during a similar Muharram procession. Though no violence was reported in this case, the matter has been taken up by the SDPO, who confirmed that an investigation is underway. Additional police force has been deployed in the district to avoid further tensions.

Hajipur violence turns procession into stampede-like chaos

In Hajipur of Vaishali district, communal tension escalated near Karbala on the morning of 7th July when an argument broke out over the display of sharp weapons during a Tajia procession. The dispute led to severe stone-pelting between two groups. Several persons were injured and a stampede-like situation formed at the site of the incident.

SDPO Subodh Kumar led the police response along with the SDM. He said in a statement that the situation was promptly brought under control. The injured were given first aid. He confirmed that the confrontation began over the provocative display of weapons and was not a premeditated clash. Further investigation in the matter is underway. Additional police personnel have been deployed in the sensitive areas.

Hindu man killed in East Champaran as tensions explode

A 22-year-old young man named Ajay Yadav was brutally murdered and two others were critically injured during a violent clash in East Champaran’s Menhasi block on the night of 6th July. The incident took place near Kothiya Bazar. There was already tension between the two communities in the region that escalated during the Muharram procession.

According to the police, a group of Muslim youths allegedly attacked the other side with sticks and stones. Two individuals have been detained so far. The authorities are trying to identify the remaining accused in the case using video evidence and eyewitness accounts. A flag march was conducted on the morning of 7th July. Internet services have been put under surveillance to prevent the spread of rumours.

Bhagalpur sees swords and gunfire in the streets

On the evening of 6th July, the Goradih area of Bhagalpur district turned into a warzone. Two groups clashed during a Muharram procession which began peacefully but soon turned into violent chaos involving sword fights, open gunfire, and massive stone-pelting.

According to the eyewitnesses, the procession passed through a neighbourhood with a history of communal tensions. One group provoked the other by hurling abuses and entering sensitive areas, which led to a full-blown confrontation.

Several people were injured. Mobile videos of gunshots and armed men went viral on social media. Several FIRs have been registered by the police on the complaint of both sides. Police have vowed strict action in the matter. A senior police officer told media, “We are analysing CCTV and mobile footage. The guilty will not be spared.”

Tensions in Lodipur and Navgachia

On 6th July, violence broke out in Ustu village of Lodipur during a Muharram procession, reportedly over a route disagreement. A Muslim group wanted to take the procession through a path passing close to the residential area where the other faction lived. When opposed, the argument escalated to gunfire and baton fights. Several people were injured.

Local police acted swiftly on receiving the information and rushed to the spot to restore order. Injured persons were taken to the nearby hospital. Meanwhile, in Navgachia’s Nhawanipur Balha area, stones were allegedly thrown from a mosque’s rooftop on the passing procession, in which several participants were injured. Senior individuals camped at both locations and additional forces were deployed.

Official response

Authorities across the affected districts have said that strict action will be taken against those involved in violence. Peace meetings between community elders were organised by the local authorities. Law enforcement agencies remained on high alert.

According to the Additional Chief Secretary, district administrations have been instructed to enhance pre-emptive intelligence gathering and ensure visible policing during all upcoming events.