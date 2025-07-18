Haryana: 17 Bangladeshis including women arrested in Karnal, were hiding their identity and working in different factories

The police have apprehended 17 Bangladeshi illegals, including 2 women, in the Karnal district of Haryana. On 16th July, a tip-off was received in the Gharaunda area, prompting the authorities to initiate a search operation. The Bangladeshis were employed in various factories located in Gharaunda.

The cops have taken them into custody and transported them to the Karnal headquarters. The officer in charge of the Gharaunda police station stated that these individuals were arrested on suspicion and 12 to 13 of them could potentially be Bangladeshi intruders.

According to the reports, all of them will return to their home countries once the investigation is finished and their citizenship is determined. The Haryana government, along with the police department, had previously been informed about the existence of Bangladeshi intruders in Gharaunda.

Currently, the cops are examining their paperwork and locations. Moreover, they have stated that factory owners who employed these individuals without notifying the authorities are also under inquiry.