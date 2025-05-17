Haryana based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who had travelled to Pakistan in 2023, among 6 arrested for spying for Pakistan

Haryana based YouTuber and travel blogger Jyoti Malhotra is among the 6 people arrested across Haryana and Punjab for spying for Pakistan. The 6 have been arrested for passing sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence. The key operatives acted as agents, financial conduits, and informants.

Jyoti has been charged under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. Her case has been handed over to Economic Offences Wing after she submitted her written confession.

She reportedly visited Pakistan in 2023, where she came into contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Danish has been declared persona non grata by the Indian government following Operation Sindoor, and expelled on May 13, 2025. He allegedly introduced Jyoti to multiple Pakistani Intelligence Operatives, and reportedly, Jyoti also went to Bali, Indonesia with one such operative.

As per reports, Jyoti shared sensitive information about Indian locations with Pakistan intelligence, and used to project a positive image of Pakistan on social media.

She has 377K subscribers on YouTube.