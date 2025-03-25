Haryana: Man buries tenant alive after discovering affair with wife

A man from Rohtak, Haryana, discovered his tenant was having an affair with his wife and, with his friends’ help, abducted and buried him alive in a seven-foot-deep pit, police said.

The victim, yoga instructor Jagdeep, was murdered in December, but his body was found only on March 24 after an extensive investigation led to the arrest of the accused.

Hardeep, the landlord, had a pit dug in Charkhi Dadri under the guise of a borewell. On December 24, he and his accomplices kidnapped Jagdeep, bound and assaulted him, then threw him into the pit and buried him alive.

A missing person’s report was filed on January 3. Police later traced Jagdeep’s call records, leading to the arrest of Hardeep and his associate, Dharampal. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime.

“There are more suspects, and arrests will follow. The post-mortem is complete, and we await the report,” said Crime Investigation Agency officer Kuldeep Singh.