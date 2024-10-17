Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM for the second time

On Thursday, October 17, BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini took oath as The Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time. The oath ceremony took place in Panchkula.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other CMs, Deputy CMs, Union Ministers, NDA leaders were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

This is the 3rd successive BJP government in the state of Haryana. In the elections held on October 5, BJP romped home to the victory beating its main rival in the state, Haryana.