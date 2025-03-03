Haryana: Police arrest one accused for the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal, whose body was found in a suitcase

On Monday (3rd March), the Haryana police informed that they have arrested one accused in connection to the brutal murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal

The development comes a day after the police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

#WATCH | Rohtak, Haryana: Visuals of the accused who is arrested in Congress worker Himani Narwal murder case. pic.twitter.com/zSvHIEIP7a — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2025

A senior police official informed, “The accused belonged to a village in Jhajjar district and he was known to the deceased Himani Narwal. We will produce the man before the court and seek his remand to ascertain the reasons behind the gruesome murder.”

“Prima facie it seems that some grudge took place between the accused and Himani,” he further added. Previously, the mother of Himani Narwal accused the Congress party of taking her life.