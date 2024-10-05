Hassan Nasrallah’s likely heir out of contact after Israeli strikes on Friday: Report

Hezbollah has reportedly lost contact with Nasrallah’s potential successor since Friday after an Israeli strike meant to target him. The terror group is yet to hear from Hashem Safieddine, the possible heir to Hassan Nasrallah after Israel struck Beirut’s southern suburbs on Friday.

Safieddine led Hezbollah’s executive council and was considered a strong candidate to succeed in the group’s top leadership position.

As per reports, Safieddine was targeted when he was attending a meeting with other top Hezbollah officials in an underground bunker.

Hezbollah has not issued any statement since the Israeli strike against Hashem Safieddine.

The outcome could be a body blow to the terror group already reeling from the killing of Hassan Nasrallah, who was eliminated in a bombing operation last week.