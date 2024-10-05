Hezbollah chief Nasrallah’s successor Hashem Safieddine suspected to be killed in Israeli strikes

On Friday (October 4) night, Israeli forces pounded terror outfit Hezbollah’s hideouts in Lebanon’s capital Beirut. As per Saudi sources, Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine, who was going to take over from Hassan Nasrallah, has been eliminated in this attack. Notably, Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli air strike last week.

Israeli Defense Forces have not formally announced the death of Safieddine, but Al Arabiya and Al Hadath have confirmed via sources that the Hezbollah leader was killed in the strikes on Friday night.

Israel has eliminated most of Hezbollah’s top leadership in recent weeks as it looks to secure its Northern border from attacks by Hezbollah. Earlier on Friday, Hezbollah Communications Chief Mohammad Rashid Sakafi was killed in an Israeli strike. A ground operation by IDF is also ongoing in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah as it looks to counter Hezbollah’s aggression on its northern border.