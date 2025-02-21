Bangladesh: Extremists behead Hindu Awami League leader, tie his hands and feet, dump the body near railway track

On Tuesday (18th February) morning, the police recovered the mutilated body of a Hindu Awami League leader named Bharat Chandra from Parbatipur upazila in the Dinajpur district of Bangladesh.

According to a report by BDNews24, the victim was beheaded and his hands and feet were tied. Bharat Chandra’s body was thereafter dumped near the railway track at the Haldibari rail gate.

The victim was 50 years old and a resident of Kalikapur village. Bharat Chandra’s body was later sent to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

While speaking about the matter, Bharat’s son Ripon informed, “My father was the organising secretary of the Chandipur Union Awami League and worked as a wayman for the railway.”

The victim had been missing since Monday morning (February 17th). His phone had remained switched off since that evening.

Parbatipur Railway Police Station OC, Fakhrul Islam stated, “Our initial assessment suggests that he was murdered first, and then his body was placed on the railway tracks, where his head was severed.”