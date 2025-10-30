Two fresh cases of sexual assault of minor Hindu girls by Muslim youths have been reported from Ramnagar in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district. In one of the incidents, the accused allegedly recorded a video of the assault and circulated it on social media. Police have registered FIRs under relevant sections of harassment and the POCSO Act in both cases.

According to media reports, the first incident took place about five to six months ago. The victim’s mother stated in her complaint that a man named Farmaan and one of his associates allegedly gave her minor daughter a sedative and sexually exploited her. Later, the accused made the video of the act viral on social media.

Ramnagar police station in-charge Sushil Kumar said that a case has been filed against Farmaan and his accomplice. The minor is currently out of town and has been called to record her statement. Police are collecting evidence, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

The second case, also from Ramnagar, involves a man named Anees, who allegedly introduced himself to a girl as “Monu” and formed a relationship with her under a false identity. When his real name and religion were revealed, he reportedly pressured the girl to convert to Islam. Police have arrested Anees, a resident of Dhikuli village, and produced him before the court, which sent him to judicial custody.