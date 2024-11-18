Bangladesh: Hindu man murdered for loving a Muslim girl, beaten and tortured by Muslim mob and army

A 21-year-old Hindu man named Hridoy Rabi Das was killed on Saturday (16th November) after being beaten and tortured by a Muslim mob and army officials.

The incident occurred in Karimganj upazila in the Kishoreganj district of Bangladesh. Hridoy’s only crime was that he fell in love with a Muslim girl and got into a relationship with her.

On Friday (15th November), the relatives of the Muslim girl apprehended Hridoy and his cousin and took them to the clubhouse of the Bhuiya market area. The duo was interrogated by a mob of 5-6 people.

A Hindu boy named Hridoy Ravi Das was brutally beaten to death by extremists for having a relationship with a Muslim girl. The boy died in the custody of Bangladesh Army.

The Muslim men took away the mobile phone of Hridoy and his cousin and assaulted the two. After that, the victims were taken to the army camp via an autorickshaw and thrashed during the entirety of the journey.

Hridoy and his cousin were kept in two separate rooms. The deceased was subjected to thrashings and torture, post which he was rushed to the Upazila Health Complex at around 2 am on Saturday (16th November).

After his condition deteriorated, Hridoy was taken to the President Abdul Hamid Medical College in Kishoreganj where he succumbed to his injuries.

Attempts are now being made by the law enforcement authorities to cover up the case and present the Hindu man’s killing as a case of ‘drug overdose.’ At the same time, Hridoy is portrayed as a ‘trafficker’ to rationalise his murder.