Bangladesh: 3 Hindu police constables die by hanging within a month, deaths classified as suicide due to ‘family disputes’

On Sunday (16th February), the body of a Hindu police constable named Anupam Kumar Ghosh was found hanging at his residence in the Rasulpur area in Satkhira city of Bangladesh.

The victim was only 26 years old. Ghosh was working at Satkhira police lines. He returned from his duty at 2 am on Sunday and was found hanging from the ceiling fan an hour later.

The Hindu police constable was staying with his wife at the rented house where he was found dead. He was rushed to the hospital at about 3:30 am on Sunday but was declared dead on arrival.

Following a preliminary probe, Satkhira Sadar police station OC Shaminul Islam claimed that Anupam Kumar Ghosh ‘committed suicide’ due to family disputes. The victim’s body was later sent for autopsy.

Coincidentally, another Hindu police constable named Rumpa Das (30) was similarly found hanging at her house on Monday (17th February).

The incident took place in Bandarban town in Chittagong Division of Bangladesh. Her death was also classified as ‘suicide’ due to a family dispute.

Another Hindu police constable, identified as Trishna Biswas (22), was found hanging inside the barracks of the Patuakhali Police Lines on 19th January this year.