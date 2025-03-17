Bangladesh: Mob locks female Hindu Professor in her own office, victim rescued by army

On Sunday (16th March), a Hindu Professor named Dr Anindita Datta was confined against her will in her office at the Bangladesh Medical University Hospital in Dhaka.

According to reports, the incident occurred when she was walking from Block F to Block B of the varsity. Dr Anindita Datta was stopped by 3 people initially. They obstructed her path and asked her to walk with them.

When the Hindu Professor refused, they threatened her with arrest. This soon led to a heated argument. She managed to escape the scene and return to her Department.

Soon after, a mob gathered outside and locked her in her office. University’s proctor Sheikh Farhad informed, “Pran Gopal sir’s daughter works here. She has been detained…We’re also confined here with her. The army has arrived at the scene. We’re in trouble. I will provide details later.”

Later, the army and police were called in. The Hindu Professor was rescued and escorted to her home in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi area.

Dr Anindita Datta is the Associate Professor of the Radiology and Imaging Department at the varsity. Her father Pran Gopal Datta was previously the Vice-Chancellor of the Bangladesh Medical University Hospital and a Awami League MP.

One of the accused involved in detaining the Hindu Professor happened to be an associate of a local Chhatra Dal (the student wing of the BNP) leader.