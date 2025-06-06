Friday, June 6, 2025

Hindu sanitation workers threaten strike if asked to clean up Bakrid’s waste, say those who slaughter animals should also clean up

Hindu sanitation workers in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have refused to clean up the waste generated during animal slaughter on Bakrid. They submitted a letter to the District Magistrate saying that Hindu workers working in Municipal Corporation Shahjahanpur, Tilhar, Jalalabad, Puwaiyan, and other Nagar Panchayats will not pick up the remains of large animals slaughtered during the Muslim festival.

The workers say that the community which performs the slaughter should also clean up the waste. They warned that if they are forced to pick up the waste, then Hindu sanitation workers will go on strike in the entire district, the responsibility of which will be of the district administration. This decision has created a stir in the local administration, and talks have started to resolve the matter.

The employees say they want their religious sentiments to be respected and should not be forced to do this work.

