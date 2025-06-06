Hindu sanitation workers threaten strike if asked to clean up Bakrid’s waste, say those who slaughter animals should also clean up

Hindu sanitation workers in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have refused to clean up the waste generated during animal slaughter on Bakrid. They submitted a letter to the District Magistrate saying that Hindu workers working in Municipal Corporation Shahjahanpur, Tilhar, Jalalabad, Puwaiyan, and other Nagar Panchayats will not pick up the remains of large animals slaughtered during the Muslim festival.

The workers say that the community which performs the slaughter should also clean up the waste. They warned that if they are forced to pick up the waste, then Hindu sanitation workers will go on strike in the entire district, the responsibility of which will be of the district administration. This decision has created a stir in the local administration, and talks have started to resolve the matter.

यूपी के शाहजहांपुर के हिंदू सफाई कर्मचारियों ने बकरीद पर दी जाने वाली कुर्बानी के कचरे के अवशेष को साफ करने से साफ इंकार कर दिया है उनका कहना है कि नीरिह सांड, बैल और गाय भैंस के अवशेष उठाने से उनका भी धर्म भ्रष्ट होता है और ये उठाना उनका काम नहीं है यदि ऐसा हुआ तो वो सब हड़ताल… pic.twitter.com/Qn28me6Yin — धर्मों रक्षति रक्षित: (@surender_vhp) June 5, 2025

The employees say they want their religious sentiments to be respected and should not be forced to do this work.