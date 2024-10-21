Hoax calls to be made cognizable offense: Aviation Minister says after dozens of hoax calls received by Indian carriers

On Monday, October 21, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said that hoax calls will be made a cognizable offense. He made this statement after dozens of flights operated by Indian airlines operators received hoax calls about bombs on their planes.

The minister called it a sensitive situation at a press conference, andsaid that those who make such hoax calls will be placed on the no-fly list of airlines.

The Union Minister further said, “We have conducted multiple meetings on this issue and concluded that amendments to the rules and regulations are necessary. These changes will strengthen the cause we are currently fighting for. Once the perpetrators are apprehended, they will be placed on the no-fly list.”

Over 70 flights have been the target of such hoax calls about bomb threats in the past few days, all of them were found to be false.