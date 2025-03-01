Manipur: Amit Shah chairs first security review meeting, directs officials to ensure free movement of people from 8th March

On Saturday (1st March), Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Manipur and directed officials to ensure the free movement of people on all roads starting from 8th March this year.

During the course of a high-level meeting, he said, “Free movement must be ensured for people on all roads in Manipur from March 8, and strict action be taken against anyone attempting to create obstructions.”

“The Union government remains fully committed to restoring lasting peace in Manipur and providing all necessary assistance in this regard,” Amit Shah added.

He further directed officials to expedite the fencing work on the international border of Manipur and crack down on extortion and drug cartels with an iron fist.

It must be mentioned that this is the first security meeting, presided by Amit Shah, ever since the Presidential rule was imposed on the Northeastern state.