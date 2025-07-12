In a disturbing incident from Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a Hindu youth named Neetu Ram, associated with the RSS and Bajrang Dal, was brutally assaulted by a Muslim mob. The attack, caught on video and now viral, shows Neetu being mercilessly beaten and forced to apologize on camera by his attackers.

Police have arrested three prime accused, Wasim, Faheem, and Faizu, while efforts are on to identify and nab the remaining 15 involved in the assault.

According to Neetu Ram, he was specifically targeted by individuals with a jihadi mindset who had been looking for an opportunity to attack him. On the day of the incident, Wasim, Faheem, Faizu, and their associates allegedly ambushed him while he was on his way somewhere, beat him severely, recorded the assault, and issued death threats.

The incident has sparked outrage and raised serious concerns about targeted communal violence and growing intolerance against Hindu activists. Ghaziabad Police say further arrests are imminent.