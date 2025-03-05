‘How can a pilot who failed twice at Cambridge become India’s PM?’ Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Rajiv Gandhi in a viral video

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, famous for his foot-in-the-mouth remarks, courted controversy, yet again, this time with his remarks on former Prime Minister and Congress stalwart Rajiv Gandhi.

Expressing surprise at Rajiv Gandhi’s election as the Prime Minister of India, Aiyar recalled, “He is an airline pilot and failed twice at Cambridge, and mind you, it is very difficult to flunk at Cambridge because the university tries to ensure that everyone at least passes. But despite that, Rajiv Gandhi failed.”

“After that, he went to Imperial College in London, and he failed there as well. Then I thought, how can such a person become the Prime Minister of the country?” Aiyar added.