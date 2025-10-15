A major controversy has erupted around Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj Party ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. An angry political hopeful, who did not get a ticket to contest, was seen in a video burning thousands of Jan Suraj benefit cards and party flags. He made a serious allegation, claiming, “Prashant Kishor made me spend around Rs 50 lakh by promising me a ticket, but the ticket was given to someone else.” This incident has raised questions about the party’s ticket distribution process.

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव का टिकट नहीं मिलने से नाराज़ संभावित प्रत्याशी ने जलाए हज़ारों जनसुराज लाभ कार्ड और झंडे,



कहा: “ प्रशांत किशोर ने मुझसे टिकट का वादा कर लगभग 50 लाख रुपये खर्च करवाए, लेकिन टिकट किसी और को दिया गया।” pic.twitter.com/iy3HcqIH0Z — छपरा जिला 🇮🇳 (@ChapraZila) October 15, 2025

Speaking at a public meeting in Gopalganj, Jan Suraj Party leader Prashant Kishor had earlier stated that his party does not sell tickets. Instead, there is a formal process for anyone wanting to become a candidate.

He explained that there is a fixed application fee of ₹21,000 for anyone who wants to be considered for a ticket. He stressed that paying this fee does not guarantee that the person will be selected as the candidate.

PK further explained that the final decision on candidates is not made by him or the party leadership, but by the public. He said that public participation is key in Jan Suraj, and the people in each constituency will choose who they want as their representative from the pool of applicants. “Whoever the public elects will become the party’s candidate,” PK announced, making it clear that the selection is a democratic process.

Meanwhile, the Jan Suraj Party is preparing to contest all 243 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. The party’s national president has confirmed that the final list of all candidates will be announced together by Navratri this month. This controversy has surfaced just as the party is finalising its candidates and preparing for a full-fledged entry into Bihar’s electoral politics.