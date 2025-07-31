Hyderabad: Childless couple donates house worth Rs 19 lakhs to Tirupati temple

A childless couple from Hyderabad has donated their house to the Tirupati temple. Inspired by the late IRS officer Bhaskar Rao, who had earlier donated property worth ₹3.66 crore and ₹66 lakh in cash to the temple, the couple followed suit with their own offering.

According to media reports, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) stated that T. Kanaka Durga Prasad and his wife T. Sunita Devi, residents of Vasanthapuri Colony in Hyderabad, donated their 250-square-yard house to the Sri Venkateswara Temple. The house is valued at approximately ₹19 lakh.

The couple prepared a will formally transferring ownership of the house to the temple. The legal documents were handed over to TTD’s Additional Executive Officer, Venkayya Chaudhary.