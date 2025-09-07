Hyderabad: Police raid factory manufacturing banned Methamphetamine, seize drugs worth ₹12000 cr, illegal Bangladeshi involved

In a major development on Friday (5th September), the police busted a factory manufacturing the banned methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MD) and seized drugs worth ₹12000 crores.

According to reports, the raid was conducted by the Crime Branch Unit 4 of Mira Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police in the Cherlapally neighbourhood of Hyderabad.

The police seized 5.968 kg of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine and 32,000 litres of raw material used in the production of the banned drug.

Earlier on 8th August this year, MBVV police nabbed a Bangladeshi national, Fatima Murad Shaikh, in connection with the case. The accused had been transporting drugs to Mumbai from Hyderabad.

So far, 12 people have been arrested in the case. The MBVV police also recovered 27 mobile phones, 1 two-wheeler and 3 4-wheeler vehicles used in the illicit drug manufacturing and transport business.

The cops are conducting probe to determine the masterminds behind the Cherlapally factory.