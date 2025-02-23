I want Pakistan to win, ‘maza aayega’: Ex-Indian cricketer says ahead of marquee India- Pakistan clash in Champions Trophy

India and Pakistan are set to clash on Sunday, February 23, in the ongoing Champions Trophy. While India won their first game of the tournament against Bangladesh, Pakistan are in a do-or-die situation after losing their opening encounter to New Zealand. The game is being played in Dubai despite Pakistan being the host of the tournament as India refused to travel to Pakistan.

Ahead of the match, ex-Indian Cricketer Atul Wassan stirred a controversy when he said that he wants Pakistan to win the match. Wassan said that he wants Pakistan to win the match to maintain a contest in the Champions Trophy.

Atul Wassan, while speaking to ANI, said, “I want Pakistan to win. Maza aayega (it will be fun, tournament-wise). If you don’t let Pakistan win, then what will you do? If Pakistan wins, then it becomes a contest. There should be an equal fight.”

Notably, if India lose to Pakistan, their next match against New Zealand will become a must win game while Pakistan will face former East Pakistan, Bangladesh, in their last game.

Net Run Rate may also come into play if India, Pakistan, New Zealand end up at the same number of points.