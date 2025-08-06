I won’t call Trump to discuss tariffs, I will call PM Modi instead: Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has declined a call with US President Donald Trump after he imposed 50% tariffs on Brazil. President Lula said that he will instead call Indian PM Modi and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping. Notably, India and China are part of BRICS which also includes Brazil.

Following the imposition of new tariffs by Trump, President Lula called it the most regrettable time in the bilateral history between the two countries. He further said that his government was already taking action to strengthen foreign trade with other nations, including BRICS partners.

BRICS includes Russia and South Africa as well along with India, Brazil and China.

Donald Trump does not want to talk, the Brazilian President said and added, “I will call Xi Jinping, I will call Prime Minister Modi. I won’t call Putin, because he can’t travel now. But I will call many Presidents.”