The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory on Saturday (26th April) to all media outlets to refrain from showing live coverage of defence operations and movement of security forces in the interest of national security.

“Specifically: No real-time coverage, dissemination of visuals, or reporting based on ”source-based” information related to defence operations or movement should be undertaken. Premature disclosure of sensitive information may inadvertently assist the hostile elements and endanger operational effectiveness and the safety of personnel,” read the advisory.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issues advisory to all Media channels to refrain from showing live coverage of defence operations and movement of security forces in the interest of national security. pic.twitter.com/MQjPvlexdr — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) April 26, 2025

Citing the disadvantage caused to defence operations during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and the Kargil War due to irresponsible media reporting, the I&B Ministry advised all media platforms, news agencies and social media users to follow rules and regulations. “During events such as the Kargil war, the Mumbai terror attacks (26/11), and the Kandahar hijacking, unrestricted coverage had unintended adverse consequences on national interests,” the advisory said.

The advisory comes in the wake of the defence operations being carried out after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 Hindu tourists were killed by Islamic terrorists in Pahalgam, J&K on 22nd April. Immediately after the terrorist attack, the Indian government launched a manhunt for the terrorists and took some strong retaliatory measures against Pakistan.