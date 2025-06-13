ICC Test Championship Final: South African and Australian cricket teams pay tribute to victims of Ahmedabad plane crash

The cricket teams of both Australia and South Africa, playing the ICC Test Championship Final at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, wore black armbands and observed a minute of silence for the victims of the Ahmedabad plane tragedy.

A total of 241 passengers aboard the Air India Flight 171 died shortly after the Boeing Dreamliner crashed into the building of a medical college. The flight was set to travel to London from Ahmedabad.

A total of 229 passengers and 12 crew members died in the tragedy. Only 1 passenger survived miraculously.

The Air India Flight 171 was carrying 169 Indians, 53 British, 7 Portuguese, and 1 Canadian national.

An additional 28 medical students died and 60 others were injured after the Boeing Dreamliner crashed into the students’ hostel buildings of B. J. Medical College in Ahmedabad.