‘If the Muslim population of the world unite, Hindus won’t have land to stand on’: Muslim woman issues threat over Waqf Amendment Act

A video of a Muslim woman expressing strong opposition to the recently enacted Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, has gone viral on the internet. In the video, the woman warns that if Muslims worldwide unite, Hindus “won’t have land to walk on,” and demands the repeal of the amendment.​

Anti-Waqf Act protester threatening Hindus will have no land to walk if her co-religionists across the world unite



All this while enjoying minority status and benefits in a Hindu-majority country pic.twitter.com/IjovcFxyWi — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) April 16, 2025

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, officially titled the United Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995 (UWMEED Act), was passed by the Indian Parliament in early April 2025. The Act introduces several reforms to the management of waqf properties.

However, the recent upheaval in select pockets of the country, particularly West Bengal, where Hindus had been at the receiving end of Islamist wrath over the passage of the Waqf Amendment Act, highlights the Muslim mobs’ penchant for street veto to oppose reforms.

The video has, nevertheless, sparked discussions on social media, with some expressing concern over the woman’s remarks to threaten the Hindu population and angle for an intervention from the Muslim ummah to get the Act revoked.