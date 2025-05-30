If the Indian Navy had come into action during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan would have been split into 4 parts: Rajnath Singh

On Friday, May 30, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh sent a message to Pakistan about the strength of the Indian Navy. Rajnath Singh was aboard India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, which is currently stationed in the Arabian Sea.

The Indian Defence Minister said, “1971 is a witness to this, that when the Indian Navy came into action, Pakistan was divided from one to two. If the Indian Navy had come into action in Operation Sindoor, then Pakistan would not only have been divided into two parts, but I think it would have been divided into four parts.”

Rajnath SIngh also commended the Navy for its effective role in bottling up Pakistani naval assets, preventing Pakistan from challenging Indian interests at sea, and keeping Pakistan’s naval assets confined to their own shores.

The Indian Defence Minister was reviewing operational readiness of INS Vikrant during his visit.