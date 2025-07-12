IIM Calcutta student alleges she was raped by 2nd year student at boys’ hostel, accused arrested

A female student of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has accused another student of the institution of raping her in a boys’ hostel. According to police officials, the woman lodged a complaint at the Haridevpur police station on Friday evening regarding the incident. The accused student has been arrested based on the complaint.

“Late last evening, a woman reported at Haridevpur Police Station that she was raped by a student inside the IIM Calcutta campus. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered, and the accused has been arrested,” the police said.

As per reports, the victim said that she was lured to the boys’ hostel under the pretext of a counseling session. When she reached there, she was offered pizza and soft drinks. After consuming the same, she fell unconscious.

When later she regained consciousness, she found inside the hostel and realized that she has been raped. The woman added that the accused, a second year student, threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the matter.

However, she managed to leave the premises and went straight to the Thakurpukur police station. However, the police there refused to register the complaint, and instead sent her to Haridevpur police station, where the case was filed. Based on the complaint, the accused student was arrested from the hostel.

The police have started reviewing CCTV footage and are questioning students on campus. It has also been found that the accused prevented the woman from signing the visitors’ register at the hostel, which is mandatory for visitors.