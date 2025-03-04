Ahead of Ramzan, Imam attempts to rape 11-year-old girl at mosque in Bangladesh

On Friday (28th February), the police arrested the imam of a masjid for attempting to rape a 11-year-old girl. The incident occurred in Shahapur village in Kachua Upazila in the Chandpur district of Bangladesh.

According to reports, the accused was identified as 60-year-old Abdul Mannan. He worked as an imam at the Fanjakhana mosque in Shahpur village.

On Friday morning, Abdul was making the minor victim clean the premises of the mosque. At one point, he grabbed the 11-year-old girl, took her inside the mosque and attempted to rape her.

After the victim started crying, Abdul let her go. The girl revealed the matter to her parents, who then filed a complaint with the Kachua police station.

Abdul was subsequently arrested and booked under the Prevention of Violence against Women and Children Act. He was produced before a court in Chandpur on Saturday (1st March), following which the Imam was sent to custody.