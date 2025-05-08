Not a single projectile from Pakistan hit its intended target in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur: Ministry of Defence

The Ministry of Defence said the Indian air defence system thwarted every projectile fired by Pakistan in the Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur regions.

In a post put out on X, the Ministry of Defence said, “Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot & Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin #drones and missiles along the International Border in J&K today. The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). No casualties or material losses were reported. India remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people.”

According to official statements, these incoming threats were swiftly detected by the Indian Armed Forces’ integrated air defence network, which is equipped with radar, tracking systems, and surface-to-air missile platforms.

The Ministry emphasised that the response was not only precise but also timely, ensuring zero damage to infrastructure or civilian lives.