India and Pakistan extend airspace ban on each other’s flights for a month

As the conflict between India and Pakistan remains in pause, both the countries have extended the airspace ban on the other country’s flights for a month. As per NOTAM issued by India and Pakistan, the ban will remain in force till 23rd June.

As per the NOTAM (Notice To Airmen) issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Indian airspace is not approved for aircraft registered in Pakistan and aircraft operated/owned or leased by Pakistani airlines/operators, including military flights.

Similarly, the NOTAM issued by Pakistan govt said, “Pakistan airspace not available for Indian registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned or leased by Indian airlines/operators including military flights.”

Pakistan banned Indian flights from its airspace on April 24 after India suspended the Indus water treaty, and the NOTAM was set to expire on Saturday, May 24. However, now it has been extended for another month.

Similarly, India closed its airspace for Pakistani flights on 30 April, and it was set to expire on 23 May. Now this has been extended for another month till 23 June.