India bans import of jute products and some other items via land routes from Bangladesh

India on Friday imposed stricter trade restrictions on Bangladesh, banning the import of specific jute products and woven fabrics via all land routes. The measure comes amid growing tensions between the two nations, following controversial remarks made by Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh’s interim government, during his visit to China.

The PTI reported that imports will be allowed only through the Nhava Sheva seaport in Maharashtra, under the new directive from the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

Items in this include jute products, flax tow and waste, jute and other bast fibres, jute, single flax yarn, single yarn of jute, multiple folded, woven fabrics or flex, and unbleached woven fabrics of jute.

Closer of all land border crossings for specific goods can cause a disruption for cross-border trade. Such port restrictions will not apply to Bangladeshi goods transiting through India to Nepal and Bhutan, if added.

This is the latest in the series of restrictions imposed by India on Bangladesh. Earlier in April in May, several restrictions on imports were imposed. Moreover, Indian govt also banned transhipment facility for exporting Bangladeshi products through India. Similarly, the Modi govt has banned import of readymade garment, processed food, cotton, plastic items and wooden furniture through land ports from Bangladesh.