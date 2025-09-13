India becomes 3rd largest exporter of agrochemicals in the world, total exports stand at $3.3 billion for FY2025

India has emerged as the 3rd largest exporter of agrochemical products, with exports reaching $3.3 billion in the Financial Year 2025.

For the unversed, India’s exports of agrochemicals stood at $1.3 billion in 2014-2015. As such, total exports increased by over 153% in the last 11 years.

India is now place third in the last, behind only China and the United States. The development was confirmed in a report published by Deloitte and Agro-Chemicals Federation of India (ACFI) on Thursday (11th September).

India’s agrochemical market was about ₹69000 crores in Financial Year 2024 and exports accounted for 51% of the value.

The market is dominated by insecticides, followed by herbicides, fungicides, plant growth regulators, biostimulants and seed treatment products. Most agrochemical sales take place in Maharahstra and Goa.

In its report, Agro-Chemicals Federation of India (ACFI) has appealed to the government to introduce tax holidays and a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the industry.