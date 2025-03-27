India does not need to sign any refugee convention, we are a geo-cultural nation, not a geo-political nation: Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that minorities are most safe in India, narrating how the even the world’s smallest minority community is safe only in India. Replying to the debate on the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, Amit Shah said that India is a geo-cultural nation, not a geo-political nation.

Responding to questions about why India has not signed the UN Refugee Convention, the home minister said that India never required a separate refugee policy because India has been welcoming minorities from across the world under the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Such policies are needed only in nations formed with geographical boundaries. “We are a geo-cultural nation, not a geo-political nation, our borders were formed by our culture,” he said.

Amit Shah gave examples of how India has been welcoming refugees from across the world. “Persians came to India and are safe in the country today. The world’s smallest minority community is safe only in India. Jews fled from Israel and stayed in India,” he said.

Talking about CAA, the home minister added, “during Prime Minister Modi’s tenure, people from six oppressed communities from neighbouring countries are taking refuge in the country through CAA.”