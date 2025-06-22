India has diversified oil supply and a large volume of it doesn’t come through Strait of Hormuz: Petroleum minister Hardeep Puri after Iran announced closure of the strait

Iran’s national parliament on Sunday approved the closure of Strait of Hormuz, as a retaliatory step after US bombed its three nuclear facilities. This has raised concerns of disruptions of global oil supply, as over 20% of world’s oil move through this route. However, govt of India has said that India is not dependent on Strait of Hormuz to meet the country’s oil needs.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that India has diversified the country’s supplies in the past few years and a large volume of the supplies do not come through the Strait of Hormuz now.

He also added India has supplies of several weeks, and new oil products are continuously arriving through various routes. He posted on X, “We have been closely monitoring the evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East since the past two weeks. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji, we have diversified our supplies in the past few years and a large volume of our supplies do not come through the Strait of Hormuz now. Our Oil Marketing Companies have supplies of several weeks and continue to receive energy supplies from several routes.”

Puri further added, “We will take all necessary steps to ensure stability of supplies of fuel to our citizens.”

Notably, while Iran’s national parliament approved the closure of Strait of Hormuz, this decision has to be approved by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. Therefore, the decision to close the strait is not yet final.

Moreover, while the parliament has come to the conclusion we should close the Strait of Hormuz, no such bill has been passed in the house.

The strait lies between Oman and Iran and links the Mideast Gulf north of it with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea to the south. However, as explained earlier, blocking the strait is not easy, as it is a relatively wide marine route. It is around 30 miles wide at the narrowest point, and Iran does not have exclusive authority on it. The Southern part of the route comes under Oman’s control.

Any military action to block Strait of Hormuz will invite resistance. The US Navy’s Fifth Fleet is stationed in Bahrain and maintains a permanent presence in the region. Furthermore, there are multiple global powers other than the US that routinely patrol these waters to ensure smooth passage of vessels.