Canada has reiterated its claim that India is likely to attempt interference in the upcoming general election set for April 28. India has dismissed these allegations as preposterous, urging an end to support for illegal immigration.

With the federal election campaign set to take place on April 28, the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections (SITE) Task Force began actively monitoring potential interference.

During a Monday briefing, Vanessa Lloyd, the task force’s chair and Deputy Director of Operations at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), stated that China is highly likely to use AI-powered tools to interfere with Canada’s democratic process, according to media reports.

She also identified India as a potential threat, noting that its government has both the intent and capability to interfere in Canadian communities and democratic processes.

Russia and Pakistan were also mentioned in connection with covert foreign interference.