India notifies WTO about imposing retaliatory tariffs on US products, in response to US tariffs on Indian steel and aluminium 



India has formally notified the World Trade Organisation about its plan to impose retaliatory tariffs on US products in response to the Trump administration’s continued tariffs on Indian steel and aluminium. When executed, these tariffs may mean a significant change in India’s strategy in response to Trump’s tariffs.

#India formally notifies #WTO of its plan to impose retaliatory tariffs on US products, in response to Washington's continued duties on steel, aluminium imports.



Here is @Rish_Bhat with all the details.



Also read: https://t.co/3lgj8dazAD pic.twitter.com/Knh9UfDnfw — NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfitIndia) May 13, 2025

As per reports, the retaliatory tariffs on US goods can raise around $1.9 billion for India as duties. The proposal can take effect after 30 days.

A WTO communication has stated that the safeguard measures would affect 7.6 billion US dollars worth of imports into the US of the relevant products originating in India, on which the duty collection would be 1.91 billion US Dollars.

India has maintained that the measures taken bby the Trump administration on India’s steel and aluminium exports are not consistent with the GATT 1994 and AoS.

It is notable here that on 12 May, US President Donald Trump had claimed that India and Pakistan agreed to de-escalate after he threatened bilateral trade. However, India’s retaliatory tariff measures were expected, since the US announced tariffs on Indian exports after assuming office.