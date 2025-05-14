India overtakes Japan to emerge as most favored Asian stock market, BofA survey says

India has emerged as Asia’s most favored stock market among global fund managers, edging out Japan in Bank of America Securities’ latest survey. With 42% of respondents overweight on India—compared to 39% for Japan and just 6% for China—the South Asian giant is gaining momentum as a beneficiary of global supply chain shifts and rising domestic demand.

“India emerges as the most favored market,” noted BofA strategists, citing the country’s insulation from export volatility and a focus on infrastructure and consumption.

The shift reflects broader trends. Since Donald Trump’s April 2 tariff move rattled global markets, India’s Nifty 50 has held strong, outperforming most Asian peers. A temporary drag came from a conflict with Pakistan, but a ceasefire on May 10 helped restore investor confidence, boosting markets.

First-quarter earnings have also bolstered optimism. Bernstein strategist Venugopal Garre sees Indian stocks climbing another 7.6% this year, backed by stronger liquidity, tax relief, and rural demand.

India isn’t just weathering global headwinds—it’s capitalizing on them.