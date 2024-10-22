India ready to help restore peace: PM Modi tells Russian President Putin on Russia-Ukraine war

Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in a long war since February 2022. Now Indian PM Narendra Modi has said that India is ready to help restore peace at the earliest in the region.

PM Modi is currently in Kazan, Russia, for the BRICS summit. BRICS is a geopolitical bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and now Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirate as well.

During his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazan, PM Modi said,”I have been in constant touch with you on the subject of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As I have said earlier, we believe that the problems should be resolved in a peaceful manner.”

The Indian PM further added, “We fully support the early establishment of peace and stability. All our efforts give priority to humanity. India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in the times to come.”