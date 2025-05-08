India has retaliated with a wave of missiles targeted at multiple cities of Pakistan, including Lahore, after Islamabad’s aerial assault across multiple Indian towns. Indian fighter jets have been reportedly scrambled to respond to the Pakistani escalation along the western border.

The attack was launched after India neutralized 9 terror camps in precision airstrikes on the intervening night of May 6-7.

A surge in cross-border violence has swept across India’s western regions, with several areas in Jammu & Kashmir and Rajasthan coming under heavy shelling and increased military engagement. In Punjab’s Ferozepur district, located perilously close to the Pakistan border, authorities have enforced a total blackout. Locals described hearing thunderous gunfire and blasts, sparking fear and rumors of a broader conflict unfolding.

In Rajasthan, the conflict has reached a perilous new threshold. Artillery fire rocked Jaisalmer late last night, with unconfirmed reports indicating an attempted strike on the city’s airport by Pakistani forces. Security agencies have since tightened their perimeter, placing critical infrastructure on high alert.

Meanwhile, Srinagar airport in Kashmir has also been placed under heightened security amid reports of ongoing drone incursions and sustained artillery fire from across the border. Further north, the districts of Uri and Baramulla have been plunged into an eerie silence, following a total blackout of power and communications. Heavy Pakistani shelling continues unabated along both the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC), compounding fears of a drawn-out conflict.

As the situation deteriorates by the hour, authorities across the affected states are urging civilians to remain indoors and adhere strictly to official advisories. The simultaneous nature of these attacks across multiple regions signals a coordinated and dangerous escalation—one of the most severe India has faced in recent memory.