India to finally receive first batch of 3 Boeing Apache helicopters after a delay of two years

In a significant development in India-U.S. defence relations, India will get the first batch of three Apache attack helicopters from the U.S. within the next fortnight. A top defence ministry official said three Boeing Apache AH-64E attack helicopters would arrive by 15th July, and three more would arrive by November.

These deliveries are under a $600 million contract signed in 2020 for six helicopters, but have been delayed multiple times due to supply chain issues faced by Boeing. These helicopters were originally scheduled to come in mid-2024.

The development follows a telephonic conversation between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on 1st July. Both leaders talked about how they can enhance defence cooperation. Hegseth promised timely delivery of the engines and stated that a production facility would be established in India.

In the meantime, the Indian Army Aviation Corps has already readied its initial Apache squadron in Jodhpur and has been patiently awaiting a chopper for more than a year now. Their arrival will give a major boost to India’s combat potential along the western border.

At present, Indian Air Force (IAF) operates a fleet of 22 Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters. These advanced attack helicopters are stationed at Pathankot in Punjab and Jorhat in Assam.